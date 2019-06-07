Gardaí probe if unfit horsemeat processed here for export

Ongoing probe: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed’s department was part of the operation that searched seven sites yesterday
Ongoing probe: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed’s department was part of the operation that searched seven sites yesterday

Margaret Donnelly and Robin Schiller

Gardaí are investigating if horsemeat unfit for human consumption was processed here before being exported to continental markets in an organised and sophisticated fraud operation.

While it's understood that the meat did not end up in the food chain here, it could be months before this is confirmed by authorities.

Detectives from several national Garda units carried out searches as part of a major probe into horsemeat fraud.

Yesterday morning seven premises were searched across five counties as part of the investigation, which has been ongoing for almost two years.

Farms, private homes and commercial premises were searched as part of the operation.

It relates to the possibility horses that were slaughtered, and should have been destroyed, may have ended up being processed for export for human consumption.

It is not believed the "unfit" horsemeat has been sold on the Irish market, but it is feared it has been distributed to continental Europe where it is commonly consumed.

The investigation, led by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), has been ongoing since around 2017.

The operation is not believed to be orchestrated by a criminal gang, although the alleged fraud has been described as "well-organised".

Gardaí suspect that false passports and microchips were being supplied for horses that have been deemed unfit to be slaughtered for food.

The fraudulent documents then purport to show that the animals have been certified for slaughter, before they illegally enter the food chain.

Gardaí searched seven sites in Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, Westmeath and Kilkenny yesterday, along with officials from the Department of Agriculture and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

No arrests were made as the investigation is in its "evidence-gathering" stage.

The searches were led by the NBCI, which was supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.

According to the Department of Agriculture, it said all slaughterhouses whose meat is destined for human consumption must meet the detailed requirements set out in the EU food safety regulations. It also said no horse can be slaughtered unless there is a record of it on the department's equine database and all horses at slaughter plants undergo anti-mortem examination to ensure that they are fit for slaughter.

It follows on from a major crackdown on illegal horsemeat tried by Europol in 2017.

The Spanish police, in co- ordination with Europol, dismantled an organised crime group that was trading horsemeat in Europe that was unfit for human consumption.

In Spain, 65 people were arrested and charged with crimes such as animal abuse, document forgery, perverting the course of justice, crimes against public health, money laundering and being part of a criminal organisation.

Irish Independent

Related Content





More in News

CAB officers at a previous farm raid. Image: Gardai

Suspected horsemeat contamination: Garda criminal investigation unit carries out...

Rainfall three and a half times normal in the northwest - Silage work halted by...
Collecting silage in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

No indication of any 'stable summer weather' ahead - Met Éireann
A farmer drives his tractor in his field as he plants potatoes in Estourmel near Cambrai, France April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Record number of French farms convert to organic production
Under the Fair Deal Scheme, the person in need of care makes a contribution and the State pays the balance

Fair Deal overhaul to be brought to Cabinet

Thousands of farmers facing 'serious poverty' warns Teagasc
Launching this year's Young Farmer of The Year competition. Launching this year's Young Farmer of the Year competition were Thomas Duffy (Macra National President), Daniel Hawthorne (2018 Young Farmer of the Year), Richard Kennedy of the IFA and Donal Riordan of FBD.

Search starts for the 2019 FBD Young Farmer of The Year


Top Stories

John McNamara (far right), Teagasc Health & Safety Specialist discusses ATV with farmers at a recent Teagasc and HSA farm safety event in Clonakilty. Photo O’Gorman Photography

Farming faces 'massive challenges' on safety, warns Teagasc
File photo

IBEC climate plan won't halt expansion, say dairy bosses
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

Tom Staunton: Factories are shaving every last cent off lamb returns
Jimmy and Elizabeth Lennon from Moydrum, Athlone have raised over a 1,000 goats for the charity organization, Bóthar. Photo Kevin Byrne

Couple don't kid about with 1,000 goats for charity

Agricultural emissions set to grow by 4pc over next decade - EPA
Like any system, there are benefits and weaknesses which both parties must carefully weigh up.

Facts and figures: Do the sums add up on contract rearing for beef farmers
Young Tim Brennan from Dungarvan , Co Kilkenny seen here with his dog bringing the130 cows in for the milking. Photo: Roger Jones.

Farmers demand milk price rise as Ornua returns hit 32.1c/L