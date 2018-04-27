AN ELDERLY woman has died in Galway after being struck by an agricultural vehicle at a farm earlier this evening.

Garda probe after woman (70s) killed after being struck by agricultural vehicle

The pensioner in her mid-70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene has been preserved by gardai, with the State Pathologist due to travel to the farm, outside Portumna tomorrow. Garda forensics are also due to attend the scene in the morning.

A garda spokesperson said: "Investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time." Farm safety inspections The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin a two-week long intensive farm inspection campaign on Tuesday, May 8.