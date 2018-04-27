Garda probe after woman (70s) killed after being struck by agricultural vehicle
AN ELDERLY woman has died in Galway after being struck by an agricultural vehicle at a farm earlier this evening.
The pensioner in her mid-70s was pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene has been preserved by gardai, with the State Pathologist due to travel to the farm, outside Portumna tomorrow.
Garda forensics are also due to attend the scene in the morning.
A garda spokesperson said: "Investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time."
Farm safety inspections
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin a two-week long intensive farm inspection campaign on Tuesday, May 8.
Approximately 200 inspections are planned with the focus on safe working with vehicles and machinery.
Farm vehicles and machinery are the main cause of serious and fatal accidents on Irish farms. Over the last 10 years, half of all fatal farm accidents involved vehicles (30pc) and machinery (20pc). Farm vehicles are generally defined as tractors or quad bikes. In recent years there has been a sharp increase in the number of fatalities involving quad bikes, with 12 reported in the past 10 years (four in 2017).