Gardaí 'powerless' to prevent farm trespass

Greater restrictions on trespassers and a special task force on rural crime are being demanded by the country's farming organisations.

The appeals follow a spate of incidents with gangs intruding on lands around the country, and the admission at a farmer meeting last week that gardaí were relatively powerless in the action they could take against trespassers.

Over 100 farmers present at an IFA meeting on rural crime at Nenagh expressed disbelief when informed by senior garda officers that there is no provision in criminal law against trespass unless there is proof of "intent to commit a crime". Reacting to the admission, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the legal position on trespass was "wholly inadequate".

"Far from protecting farmers and landowners, the law seemed to facilitate the most threatening form of trespass," Mr McCormack said. "I think that many people will be genuinely bewildered to learn from veteran gardaí that in the event of them being called to scenes often involving a large group of men and dogs trespassing on farmland, that they [the gardaí] have to have proof that the group 'intend to commit a crime', and without that, effectively become bystanders," he said.