Garda investigation underway after body found in river

It's understood the man is a local farmer in his 50s, who was reported missing on Saturday, and may have slipped into the river. Foul play is not suspected.

The discovery was made by members of the Garda Water Unit as part of ongoing searches.

The man was reported missing to Gardaí yesterday and searches involving local Gardaí, Civil Defence, Garda Water Unit and local people had been underway in the area since first light.