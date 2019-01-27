Garda investigation underway after body found in river
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body of a man in a river at French Park, Co Roscommon this evening.
It's understood the man is a local farmer in his 50s, who was reported missing on Saturday, and may have slipped into the river. Foul play is not suspected.
The discovery was made by members of the Garda Water Unit as part of ongoing searches.
The man was reported missing to Gardaí yesterday and searches involving local Gardaí, Civil Defence, Garda Water Unit and local people had been underway in the area since first light.
The local Coroner has been notified and the man’s body has been removed to the mortuary at Roscommon Hospital. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.
Last week a man in his 60s died when helping a neighbouring farmer load cattle, while earlier in the month a Co Mayo farmer died tragically after part of the roof of a shed which he was demolishing fell on him.
This latest fatality comes as the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) launches a farm safety inspection blitz tomorrow.
Recent figures from the HSA show that farming-related deaths were down to 15 in 2018.
“Although 2018 saw a 40pc decline in farm fatalities, there are still far too many deaths in the agriculture sector as well as a substantial number of very serious injuries,” said Senior Inspector with the HSA, Pat Griffin.
Online Editors