Gardaí investigate dissident links to pre-dawn attack at property repossessed from farmer

Gardaí are investigating a dissident link to a violent incident at a house in Co Roscommon which was at the centre of a "heavy-handed" eviction last week.

Yesterday morning, a group of more than 20 men raided a property in Falsk, Strokestown, armed with baseball bats and targeted security men hired to guard the farm and house on the land.

Eight security workers were injured - three of whom were hospitalised with serious injuries - while a dog was killed and four vehicles burnt out. Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice condemned the violence but also criticised the "ugly eviction" of a local farmer at the property last Tuesday.

He said people in rural Ireland were frustrated at the scale of evictions and "have reached their breaking point". An incident room has been established as part of the investigation while gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to yesterday morning's incident to the contact them.