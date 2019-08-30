Gardaí called to meat plant after incident involving tractor

Gardaí were called to the scene (stock photo)
Gardaí were called to the scene (stock photo)
Ian Begley

Ian Begley

Gardaí were called to a meat processing plant in Co Cavan after a farmer allegedly damaged its outer walls with his tractor.

Despite a High Court injunction to prevent blockades at facilities operated by Dawn Meats, Slaney Foods and ABP, some farmers have decided to continue their picket at beef plants around the country.

At 6.30pm yesterday evening, a man drove his tractor towards Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff and allegedly ripped capping off the wall outside the factory.

The incident occurred as workmen erected copies of the high court injunction against the protest there.

The workmen then left the scene while the man inside the tractor remained outside the gates of the facility.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed it is investigating the incident.

“Gardaí attended an incident at Oldcastle rd , Ballyjamesduff Co Cavan on the 30th August 2019 at approximately 6.30pm.

“No arrests have been made, no injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Online Editors





More in News

Concerns for animal health following closure of veterinary practice in...

Fears that communities will be divided as windfarm companies target...

Meat processors say significant lay-offs inevitable as protests shut down 12...
Message: A farmer takes part in a protest at the ABP plant in Bandon, Co Cork, which featured translated signs to greet a Chinese delegation visiting the plant. Photo: Denis Boyle

Jail threat looms over farmer as Chinese inspectors arrive
Stock image

Three beef factories secure injunctions against protesters 
Heather Humphreys. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Ireland "won't do business" with Mercosur countries if they don't live up...
REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

Investigation ordered into widening prices between cattle and beef in US


Top Stories

Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Tom Burke

Plan to plant a whopping 22m trees (more than 6,000 Croke Park...
Positive outlook: Robert Lally from Claremorris is confident that he can build a structure that will allow him to work full time on his beef farm. Photos: Ray Ryan

'All codding aside, there is a future for beef - it's the backbone of the...
Eamonn Connell

Vet: Switch in seasonal grazing conditions bring its own unique health...
Passion for breeding: Peadar Healy with some of the pure Friesians from his Firoda herd on his farm in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny

Pure Friesian pioneers showing no sign of resting on their laurels
LacPatrick Dairies Monaghan Site.

Lakeland announces 68 redundancies in rationalisation of Monaghan...

Bord Na Móna to auction up to 200 lots of surplus to requirement...
Spectacular views: the 42ac farm near Kilteel in Co Kildare is made up of good elevated grazing ground laid out in eight fields

5 farms up to 50 acres for €500k or less