Gardaí called to meat plant after incident involving tractor

Gardaí were called to a meat processing plant in Co Cavan after a farmer allegedly damaged its outer walls with his tractor.

Despite a High Court injunction to prevent blockades at facilities operated by Dawn Meats, Slaney Foods and ABP, some farmers have decided to continue their picket at beef plants around the country.

At 6.30pm yesterday evening, a man drove his tractor towards Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff and allegedly ripped capping off the wall outside the factory.

The incident occurred as workmen erected copies of the high court injunction against the protest there.

The workmen then left the scene while the man inside the tractor remained outside the gates of the facility.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed it is investigating the incident.

“Gardaí attended an incident at Oldcastle rd , Ballyjamesduff Co Cavan on the 30th August 2019 at approximately 6.30pm.

“No arrests have been made, no injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Online Editors