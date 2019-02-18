Farm Ireland
Monday 18 February 2019

Gardaí arrest two suspects after recovering stolen trailer in Wexford

Image: An Garda Siochana

Gardaí have arrested two suspects after recovering a stolen trailer in Wexford.

The trailer was stolen last week from a farmyard in Listerolin Mullinavat. Gardaí in Mooncoin later traced the trailer to Co. Wexford a few hours later and two suspects were arrested and detained in Thomastown Garda Station and trailer recovered.

Gardai advised the public to always report suspicious persons or vehicles stating that information was circulated via Text Alert.

It also advised the public to keep an eye on neighbours especially the elderly.

Online Editors

