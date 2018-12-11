Gardaí arrest man after woman (75) killed on farm

Chrissie Treacy (75) was killed on her family farm at Boula, near Portumna, Co Galway, in April after an incident in which she was struck by a vehicle.

Gardai and emergency services went to the scene where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on the Friday.

Locals said a teleporter vehicle was working on the farm when the incident occurred.

Gardai investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Ms Treacy have now arrested a male this morning.