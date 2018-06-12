Gang of intruders steal €3,000 from well-known farm machinery store

Anne Keane, owner of the well-known store told FarmIreland.ie that the incident was captured on CCTV and took place between 2am and 4am on Saturday morning (June 9).

“The CCTV captured four people wearing balaclavas. One person can be seen on the look out at the gate and would duck down whenever a car passed on the road and the other three broke the front window of the shop which is quite big,” she said.

Anne believes that the intruders accessed the shop through the family farm yard next door to the store and used pallets and an angle grinder to scale the 7 foot wall in to the shop’s yard.