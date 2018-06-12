Gang of intruders steal €3,000 from well-known farm machinery store
Items worth an estimated €3,000 were stolen from the well-known Keanes Farm Machinery store in Balla, Co Mayo during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Anne Keane, owner of the well-known store told FarmIreland.ie that the incident was captured on CCTV and took place between 2am and 4am on Saturday morning (June 9).
“The CCTV captured four people wearing balaclavas. One person can be seen on the look out at the gate and would duck down whenever a car passed on the road and the other three broke the front window of the shop which is quite big,” she said.
Anne believes that the intruders accessed the shop through the family farm yard next door to the store and used pallets and an angle grinder to scale the 7 foot wall in to the shop’s yard.
Once inside the store, Anne said that while no machinery was stolen, the intruders took expensive radios and stole a large quantity of drums of oil, diesel and grease.
“Never in our forty years here has something like this happened. It’s not nice to think that this happened in our yard and that someone was watching us. This was a well-researched robbery” Anne said.
“We’d like anybody with information to contact the Gardai in Castlebar who are investigating the incident, as it should be obvious to passers by at that time in the morning if something conspicuous was going on,” she said.
Anybody with information should contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 8038200 who are currently investigating the incident.