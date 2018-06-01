'Gain is minimal' capping farm payments at €60,000 - Creed

It comes as the European Commission proposes to introduce a cap on EU subsidies at €60,000.

Minister Creed said the proposal was ‘good in principle’ but warned that when “the money is redistributed between 130,000 farmers, the gain is minimal”.

The Minister also said that farmers with off-farm income has been a significant feature of Irish rural communities for many years and will continue to be in the future and that he intends to ensure that such farmers will continue to be supported under any future Common Agricultural Policy.