Further tragedy for McAnespie family as man dies after livestock mart incident

Further tragedy has struck a Co Tyrone family after an 80-year-old man died following an incident at a Clogher livestock market.

Harry McAnespie died on Sunday after suffering a head injury on Saturday afternoon. It is understood the incident involved a farm animal. Mr McAnespie, from Aughnacloy, is the uncle of Aidan McAnespie who was shot dead by the British Army in Aughnacloy in 1988.

In 2007 his brother Michael was killed after being attacked by a bull on a farm near Loughmacrory in Co Tyrone. His son, Damien, paid tribute to his father.

Aidan McAnespie was shot dead as he walked through an Army checkpoint in Northern Ireland in 1988 (PA)

Positing on Facebook he said: "As many of you may know, my dad passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning following an accident in Clogher Mart on Saturday afternoon. "We are completely shocked and devastated by his untimely passing but yet so blessed that he saw us all grow up, get married and have our own children, so many people don't get that chance.