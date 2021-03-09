Further Nitrates Derogation consultation confirmed for May

A further round of consultations between the farm organisations and the Department of Agriculture regarding the Nitrates Derogation will take place in May.

Reducing the impact of nitrate usage on tillage farms, particularly those growing spring grain crops, will be on the agenda, as well as proposals to tackle difficulties on intensive dairy farms and other livestock units.

However, ‘derogation’ farmers will not be restricted to using only protected urea under the proposals being considered by the Department, the Farming Independent understands.

Confirmation of the May consultations come as pressure mounts on the agriculture industry to devise an agreed plan of action to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farming and halt a decline in water quality.

This pressure cranked up a gear last week when the 32-member Environmental Pillar withdrew from the 2030 Agri-Food Strategy committee.

Retaining the Nitrates Derogation is considered an essential pillar of the Irish farm sector, with 7,000 of the country’s most intensive farmers benefitting from the measure.

More than 5,000 more intensive farmers are allowed export slurry to remain under the 170kg/ha limit for organic nitrogen set by the Nitrates Directive.

It is anticipated that the broad thrust of Ireland’s ‘nitrates’ policy for the next three years will be outlined to the farm organisations and other stakeholders during the May consultation process.

However, the Department’s will also have to secure the backing of the EPA, which has been very critical of the impact of farming on water quality, and the European Commission.

Among the measures being proposed by the Department are a fertiliser register, a compulsory liming plan for intensive farms and the adoption of LESS technology for slurry spreading.

But the Farming Independent understands that the Department will shy away from restricting intensive livestock units to using only protected urea – or setting a definite date for introducing such a measure – despite such action having the potential to deliver significant environmental benefits.

A source said the fertiliser industry would not be capable of supplying sufficient quantities of protected urea to make such a restriction viable.

Another source said the new measures will be heavily influenced by soon-to-be-published EPA maps identifying catchment areas where there are increasing nitrogen losses.

“There has been a lot of talk around dairy expansion, but there are also tillage catchments. In tillage areas – such as the Slaney Valley and along rivers the Barrow, Nore and Suir – when you don’t have catch crops, there are nitrogen losses as well, it’s not just all dairy.

“Tillage has a role to play because if you have spring crops and land is idle from the middle of August until March or April the following year, that’s a problem too.

“Cover crops can take up about 40kg/ha of nitrogen, so that is something that will have to be looked at.

“If a cereal catch crop went in, oats for example, they will grow and soak up nitrogen,” the source said.

While such an action already exits under GLAS, the source indicated that a catch crop measure could be introduced under the Department’s new pilot agri-environment scheme.

