Fullwood Packo to cease manufacturing in Kanturk

Two years after it was initially threatened with closure, the future of the Fullwood Packo manufacturing facility in Kanturk is once again facing the stark possibly of being wound down for good.

Back in July 2018 it was announced that the plant, which makes milk cooling tanks, was to close the following September.

However, the decision to close the facility was subsequently reversed following what were understood to be protracted discussions between management at the plant and senior executives at its Belgian based parent company.

However, on Wednesday the Belgian-based Fullwood Packo Dairy Group announced its intention to centralise production of its entire cooling range production facility in Zedelgem, Belgium.

In a statement, the company said under the proposal the facility at Ballymacquirke, Kanturk would "cease cooling tank manufacturing" but would remain open and deployed as a distribution hub for the Republic of Ireland, mirroring the business model already employed for the milking machine side of its business.

Commenting on the development the company's group managing director, Marcel M.P Probst, said that ensuring their farmers received high quality milking and cooling solutions was their "top priority" and that the proposal to centralise its operations would maximise operational efficiencies "further improving support to our farmers."

"Unfortunately, our strategy proposes the closing of the manufacturing site in Ireland," said Mr Probst.

"However, Ireland remains a strategic focus for the business, and the proposed re-purposing plans at the facility reflect this," he added.

The company said that specific time-frames for the winding down of the Kanturk manufacturing facility would be subject to a period of consultation with relevant stakeholders.

"However, the Kanturk manufacturing site will continue to operate as usual until further notice," the statement concluded.

Speaking to The Corkman, Cork North West Fianna Fail TD Michael Moynihan expressed his disappointment at the development, which would result in the 11 production staff at the facility losing their jobs.

"Packo have been designing and manufacturing milking machines and cooling tanks in Kanturk since the late 1970's, and this news is a huge blow to the wider Kanturk community, who have known this factory as a great local employer for decades," said Deputy Moynihan.

"As a farmer myself, I am very aware of the excellent relationship that was built up between the sales representatives and engineers in Packo with the farming community throughout the country. My thoughts today are with the hard working staff affected by this regrettable announcement. This is a very worrying time for them and their families".

Given Fullwood Packo's commitment to keeping the facility open as an Irish distribution hub, Deputy Moynihan urged the company to retain the existing staff and redeploy them to new roles.

"I am calling on the Government and the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment to explore all avenues to assist these employees through this difficult process, and in particular to prioritise this area for inward investment as a priority," he concluded.

