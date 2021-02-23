Full impact of Brexit has yet to unfold – Teagasc

The forestry sector is vulnerable to Brexit fallout as Britain traditionally takes in excess of 40pc of Irish saw-mill output

The full impact on Brexit for the Irish food sector will become apparent in the medium term rather than over the next six to 12 months, the Teagasc Outlook 2021 report has cautioned.

While transport and other logistical issues have caused serious disruption to EU-UK trade since January, the Teagasc analysis states that competition is likely to become the focus of attention for Irish exporters once Britain begins to sign trade deals with Third Country suppliers.

“Over the medium term the preferential market access enjoyed by Irish and EU exports to the UK is likely to be reduced as the UK concludes preferential trade agreements with other ‘Third Countries’ in particular those which are large exporters of temperate agricultural commodities,” the report states.

However, the Teagasc analysis states that such trade agreements are unlikely to impact on Irish food exports to Britain over the coming 12 months given the complexity of concluding these deals. “With the short term negative economic impact of Brexit largely mitigated by the [EU-UK] Trade and Co-operation Agreement, the policy response to Brexit is assumed to focus on strategic imperative of assisting Irish agri-food exporters to reduce their dependence on the UK market,” the report states. Forestry Forestry is another enterprise that is very exposed to the challenges posed by Brexit, with Britain traditionally taking in excess of 40pc of Irish saw-mill output. Data from seven of the main timber processors indicates that of the production of almost 1.0 million m3 in 2019, an estimated 466,000 m3 exported to Britain. Timber markets remain buoyant during 2020, the report notes, reflecting increasing demand. However, the Irish timber sector remains dependant on the export market, worth €430 million in 2019. But with timber supplies restricted due to licensing and appeals issues, log imports have increased over the last 12 months. Highlighting the licensing problems, the Teagasc report notes that the total number of felling licences issued to September 30, 2020 was 3,856, a decrease of 71pc on the same period in 2019. Just 81 km of forest roads were completed and funded up to October 2020.