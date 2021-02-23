Farming

Full impact of Brexit has yet to unfold – Teagasc

The forestry sector is vulnerable to Brexit fallout as Britain traditionally takes in excess of 40pc of Irish saw-mill output Expand

Declan O'Brien

The full impact on Brexit for the Irish food sector will become apparent in the medium term rather than over the next six to 12 months, the Teagasc Outlook 2021 report has cautioned.

While transport and other logistical issues have caused serious disruption to EU-UK trade since January, the Teagasc analysis states that competition is likely to become the focus of attention for Irish exporters once Britain begins to sign trade deals with Third Country suppliers.

“Over the medium term the preferential market access enjoyed by Irish and EU exports to the UK is likely to be reduced as the UK concludes preferential trade agreements with other ‘Third Countries’ in particular those which are large exporters of temperate agricultural commodities,” the report states.

