Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

From the farm to Donbas: Farmers’ trucks in combat

How old pick-ups from the UK are being deployed as armoured vehicles in Ukraine

Two soldiers with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army ride in the back of a truck to test their drone and grenade, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis Expand
Two soldiers with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army who wanted to be identified sit in the back of a truck to drive to test their drone and grenade, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis Expand

Close

Two soldiers with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army ride in the back of a truck to test their drone and grenade, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Two soldiers with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army ride in the back of a truck to test their drone and grenade, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Two soldiers with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army who wanted to be identified sit in the back of a truck to drive to test their drone and grenade, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Two soldiers with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army who wanted to be identified sit in the back of a truck to drive to test their drone and grenade, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

/

Two soldiers with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army ride in the back of a truck to test their drone and grenade, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Colin Freeman

For decades, it has been seen one of farmers’ favourite all-terrain chariots: built for lugging heavy loads across fields, but nippy enough to navigate the car park at Tesco. Sturdy, reliable and cheaper than a Land Rover, the humble Mitsubishi L200 pick-up is the workhorse of everyday country folk.

Unsurprisingly, after a lifetime of tough service on a farm, and with 100,000 miles on the clock, an L200 doesn't normally attract much attention on the second-hand market. But now farmers across Britain are seeing a surge in demand for their ageing jalopies - for use as mobile rocket launchers in Ukraine.

Most Watched

Privacy