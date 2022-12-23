From the farm to Donbas: Farmers’ trucks in combat

For decades, it has been seen one of farmers’ favourite all-terrain chariots: built for lugging heavy loads across fields, but nippy enough to navigate the car park at Tesco. Sturdy, reliable and cheaper than a Land Rover, the humble Mitsubishi L200 pick-up is the workhorse of everyday country folk.

Unsurprisingly, after a lifetime of tough service on a farm, and with 100,000 miles on the clock, an L200 doesn't normally attract much attention on the second-hand market. But now farmers across Britain are seeing a surge in demand for their ageing jalopies - for use as mobile rocket launchers in Ukraine.

Volunteers helping Ukraine's armed forces are scouring Britain's rural areas for L200s and other pick-ups to adapt them as fighting vehicles. After being driven to the war-torn country, they are painted with camouflage, fitted with machine-gun or rocket launchers, and given a new lease of life on the front lines against Russia. Britain, by all accounts, is the biggest source of supply for the pick-ups because they are cheaper to buy here than on the Continent.

Among those supplying them is "Freddie", a retired West Country businessman, who began organising volunteer aid convoys to Ukraine when the war began in February. Under his supervision, half a dozen L200s that might otherwise have rusted away in farmers' fields in Cornwall or Devon have gone into combat in Ukraine.

"The Ukrainians seem particularly keen on the L200s, particularly the older ones, as they're tough, cheap and simple to repair," he says. "They take them to an engineering workshop first, and then they go off to the front. The units that are using them sometimes send us videos of them in action to thank our donors: one had a multiple rocket-launcher system firing from it."

He shows footage of one L200 in action around Ukraine's southern front near Kherson during the summer. While the Ukrainian military has not disclosed exact details of the operation, it was certainly a step up from its former farmyard duties: rather than carrying hay bales or logs, it delivered a payload of 24 rockets in half a minute.

The converted L200s are part of a vast arsenal of makeshift weaponry that Ukraine has used to even the odds against its bigger neighbour, most of it fashioned in the workshops of volunteer mechanics. The lightweight frames of Soviet-era Ladas have been used to make all-terrain snipers' buggies. Commercial drones have been fitted with pincers that can drop grenades behind enemy lines.

Two soldiers with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army who wanted to be identified sit in the back of a truck to drive to test their drone and grenade, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

It is not the first time that pick-up trucks have been pressed into service as improvised war wagons. As seen in the BBC drama series SAS Rogue Heroes, which finished on Sunday, the fledgling SAS first equipped Jeeps with mounted machine guns for hit-and-run attacks in North Africa - a technique continued by guerrilla armies ever since. In the 1990s, Somalia's warlords came up with their infamous "technical" - an anti-aircraft gun welded onto a pick-up. The Taliban's trademark battletruck is a similarly-equipped Toyota Hilux.

The L200 is far from the only pick-up truck being used in Ukraine: also tasting action are Mazda BT-50s, Nissan Navaras, Ford Rangers and Jeep Gladiators. But it is, by all accounts, one of the more popular.

In June, Ukraine's defence ministry put out a video on Twitter showing an L200 equipped with a rocket launcher taken from a downed Russian helicopter. So, at the risk of sounding like a reviewer for "Combat Car Fleet Monthly", what makes the L200 such a hit? According to Freddie, it is the same attributes that make them popular with farmers and builders. The older ones, especially, have fewer electronics that can go wrong. And the chassis - designed to carry a ton of cargo - is robust enough to cope with having a rocket launcher or heavy machine-gun attached, as well as armour plating. "They fitted stabilisers onto the truck with the rocket-launcher system and it was very solid," says Freddie. "You don't want it rocking around."

Among the organisations helping to adapt the vehicles is Cars4Ukraine, a Ukrainian volunteer organisation that is one of hundreds providing extra support for the country's war effort.

"You can easily turn a farm truck into an armoured vehicle," says Cars4Ukraine spokesman Ivan Oleksii. "It's not going to be like a Bushmaster (a mine-proof Australian vehicle supplied to Ukraine), but it's still quite effective. Soldiers have told us that a pick-up with a heavy machine gun mounted on it can be like having 20 infantry troops."

Cars4Ukraine has a team of Ukrainian mechanics who adapt the pick-ups for front-line use - a militarised version of Pimp My Ride, the TV show where worn-out saloons are given spectacular makeovers. Designs have evolved, according to feedback from soldiers. Vulnerable points such as radiators and batteries get armour plating. Armoured strips are also put just above shoulder level by the windows, reducing the risk of neck injuries from shrapnel.

"There's a balance between armour and speed: some of these vehicles have to drive crazy fast at times, so you can't weigh them down too much," says Oleksii. "But sometimes we get soldiers who've come under shellfire calling up the guy who armoured the car, saying, 'Thanks, this saved our lives'."

Of nearly 150 trucks that Cars4Ukraine have acquired, around 100 have come from the UK, where ageing models can sell for as little as pounds 2,000 second-hand. This is partly because Mitsubishi pulled out of the UK market last year, limiting future demand. As right-hand drive vehicles, they are also harder to sell overseas, Oleksii says.

The right-hand drive does have its advantages on the battlefield, however, because Russian marksmen tend to assume the driver is on the left-hand side. Two of Freddie's trucks have been hit by Russian gunfire: on both occasions, the bullets passed harmlessly through the unoccupied passenger's side of the vehicle.

Cars4Ukraine even has its own network of agents tasked with procuring second-hand pick-ups around Europe. Handling the British end is Nika Ostratyuk, a Ukrainian film producer. She left Ukraine in March, when her home in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin suffered the brunt of Russia's failed assault on the capital.

"We scan websites like Autotrader and whenever we see a suitable pick-up for sale we try to connect with the vendor straight away - sometimes we'll drive 200 miles to check a car out," says Ostratyuk, who sources many of her vehicles from Wales and rural Shropshire. "Some of them get very rusty because the weather here is so wet, and the price is now rising because they're in such demand in Ukraine. But the farmers are usually happy to sell when we tell them why we want them: half a dozen times, they've said 'OK, this is a gift to you', and sold it to us for just pounds 1."

While the L200's success on the battlefield is unlikely to feature in Mitsubishi's sales campaigns, it may be quietly welcomed by the firm, who used to market it as taking "all off-road work in its stride". First produced in 1978, it was at one point Britain's top selling pick-up truck.

Freddie says that some of those he has bought are still roadworthy despite having 150,000 miles on the clock. As with any used car, though, it is always a case of buyer-beware. "Two that I've bought have turned out, upon inspection, to have corroded brake pipes," he says. "They should never have passed their MOTs in the first place."