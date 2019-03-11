French and Irish farmers back EU position on Brexit

Key Irish and French farming associations have strongly supported the EU27 position on Brexit, ahead of this week’s vital Brexit votes in London.

In both Ireland and France represent a powerful lobby which politicians in both nations are keen to keep onside.

The Irish Farmers’ Association and the French farmers’ union FNSEA held a bilateral meeting in Dublin today. They want to see a deal that does the least possible damage to Irish and French farmers and EU agriculture. IFA President Joe Healy and the President of FNSEA Christiane Lambert said safeguarding the integrity of the EU Single Market and Customs Union is an essential element of any outcome.

"A ‘no deal’ would be very detrimental to Irish and French farmers, but the EU must remain firm on the Withdrawal Agreement. After all, this was agreed with the EU by the UK Government,” the two Presidents stated. “But, if we end up in a ‘no deal’ scenario, we expect the Commission to stand by their commitment to support European farmers in the strongest possible way,” they said.