Fraud probe launched into claims meat falsely labelled British

The Food Standards Agency is investigating claims a supplier sold mislabelled and sometimes rotten pork until at least 2020.

Close

Henry Saker-Clark

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said it is investigating allegations that a supplier falsely labelled foreign meat as British.

It follows allegations reported by trade publication Farmer’s Weekly that pork products from the company ended up in items such as ready meals, quiches and sandwiches sold by UK supermarkets.

