Frantic efforts fail to save farmer in house fire

Farmworkers heading out on an early morning shift made a frantic effort to save a man whose house had gone on fire.

But while they broke in the door of the two-story farmhouse in north Co Galway, they were unable to save the man who was the sole occupant of the dwelling.

Pat Kenny, a bachelor in his early sixties, died in the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning in the townland of Moate near Moylough in Co Galway.

Mr Kenny was pronounced dead at the scene. The popular farmer lived on his own and was well known in the area.

Local councillor Michael Connolly said that frantic efforts were made to save him after agricultural contractors heading out to work at 5am noticed the house on fire.

“They broke open the door but it was too late. The fire had destroyed the house by then. The fire brigade was on the scene very quickly but the fire had destroyed the house at the stage.

“It’s a terrible shock. I worked with Pat years ago here in Moylough in the concrete business and he was well known and liked.

“He was one of the strongest men I ever met, a very obliging man. He was a hard-working man and people are just shocked and saddened by what has happened,” said the Fianna Fail councillor.

A Garda spokesperson said they had launched an investigation but that foul play was not suspected.

