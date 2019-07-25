France will not ratify Mercosur deal in current form - farm minister

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

France's agriculture minister Didier Guillaume said France would not ratify a provisional trade deal with the Mercosur group of South American countries in its current form.

Three weeks ago, the EU became the first major partner with which Mercosur has struck a trade pact. Mercosur committed to more open markets in the face of a rising tide of protectionism and offered EU firms a potential head start.

France, the EU's largest farming power, has regularly expressed concern over the risk of a surge in South American agricultural exports to Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron had initially welcomed provisions in the draft accord protecting European geographical origin certification for food products and limiting Mercosur exports of sugar and beef.

But growing uproar among the country's agricultural community and lawmakers since the deal was announced has put the government under increasing pressure before the agreement goes to parliament for ratification.

The Dail recently voted to press the government to lead opposition inside the European Union to a draft trade deal that Brussels has struck with the Mercosur bloc of South American countries.

A sign reading
A sign reading "Mercosur = a gift to multinationals" is pictured on a tractor during a protest by Belgian farmers outside a meeting of European Union agriculture ministers in Brussels, Belgium on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Previously Italy's farm sector strongly opposes the trade deal that the European Commission reached with the Mercosur group of South American countries in June, Italian agriculture minister Gian Marco Centinaio said on Monday.

"We express a strong concern," Centinaio told reporters in Brussels. He said he believed the Italian government would oppose the deal, which requires a majority vote from EU states to be approved.

He said the deal was like a "gun aimed at the head" of Italy's farm sector, as it offered no guarantees. "There will be an invasion of products," said Centinaio, who is a close ally to the far-right deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy described as “pivotal” an admission this week by EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malstrom that the trade deal with Mercosur will require the unanimous support of all member states. 

The Midlands North West representative said that this now meant that the rhetoric of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil representatives would be put to the test as Ireland is clearly in a position to reject this “devastating” trade agreement.

Earlier this week EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan came under fire from Irish MEPs on the Mercosur deal at the first meeting of the new EU Parliament Agri committee.

Independent Midlands North West MEP Luke Ming Flanagan questioned why the Commissioner introduced a €50m fund for the Irish beef sector where reduction of production was an option and weeks later signed a provisional Mercosur deal where 99,000 tonnes of beef would be coming from countries where production was “anything but sustainable.”

“As you know Commissioner, Ireland exports a quarter of a million of beef to the UK each year, if he (Boris Johnson) goes ahead with a no deal Brexit then our beef farmers face Armageddon,” he said.

Commissioner Hogan responded that if Mr Flanagan is “against the beef package fair enough, tell your farmers not to take it ,they don’t have to take it. If you’re against it you’re entitled to your opinion.”

Mr Hogan assured MEPS that the EU wasn’t sacrificing agriculture for any other sector and that 100pc of beef from Mercosur countries that enters the EU is checked.

Online Editors





More in News

There is a major shortage of young people entering the Irish horse breeding industry

'Equine farming is a realistic alternative to enhance farming income if...
John McNamara (far right), Teagasc Health & Safety Specialist discusses ATV with farmers at a recent Teagasc and HSA farm safety event in Clonakilty. Photo O’Gorman Photography

'We cannot emphasise how important it is to complete this document' -...
(Niall Carson/PA)

Judge suspends regulations preventing enforcement action over unlicensed...
Lie of the land: Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee (right) and French Minister for Europe Amélie de Montchalin with farmer Gerard McArdle (centre) during the French minister’s visit to his dairy farm in Faughart, Co Louth last week. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Will Britain revert to a cheap food policy?
Gearoid Hurley, from Bandon, Co. Cork pictured leaving the Four Courts during his High Court action for damages. Pic: Collins Courts

Farmer settles case over combine accident
John Alex Kane

Man hit with two-month sentence for contempt in land sale case involving...
IFA president Joe Healy

Extra €50m in ANC budget and end to tax 'discrimination' among IFA...


Top Stories

caption to come

Behind the scenes at this Limerick farm a steal at €700,000
James McDonnell with Stephen Flanagan, CAFRE Beef and Sheep adviser assessing grass covers in paddocks on land at 350m outside Glenarm.

Paddock grazing at 350m above sea level – Why not?

Cut beef herd by 30pc to reduce agricultural emissions - climate group
How's she cuttin’?: Ben Buckley puts the Krone Big M 450 through its paces

Dubliner at the wheel of Krone's Big M 450 as Nationwide demo tour continues
It is important not to jump to conclusions when we encounter a group of animals coughing

Don't cough up too much: correct diagnosis will save your wallet
Bad press: The growing negative sentiment towards Jersey Cross cows is unjustified, says Diarmuid Foley. Photo: Roger Jones

In defence of the Jersey Cross cow
The animals being walked to the first race of the day at the Pig Derby in Arklow, Co Wicklow in 2015. Photo: Michael Kelly

Sheep step into the breach as swine fever forces pig derby cancellation