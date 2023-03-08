France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says

Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has been spreading around the world in the past year killing more than 200 million birds.

France has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu among red foxes northeast of Paris, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday, as the spread of the virus to mammals raised global concerns.

After three foxes were found dead in a nature reserve in Meaux near where gulls had died, one of the foxes was collected and tested, WOAH said in a report, citing French authorities.