Fourteen cattle killed in a freak road accident

Fourteen cattle were killed in a freak accident on the N25 just outside New Ross recently.

The cattle, which had just been bought at New Ross Mart by a local farmer, were in the trailer when it tipped over at the start of the two-lane section of the N25, just beyond the turn-off for the Pink Rock.

The cattle were thrown from the vehicle into a ditch, where a railway line once ran, the New Ross Standard reports. Many died instantly and gardaí confirmed that 14 died in total.

A garda spokesperson said the incident which happened on Saturday 17 and the driver of the vehicle was not injured. Traffic tailbacks occurred from 4pm until midnight when gardaí and New Ross fire service left the scene. "We kept the traffic moving but slowly.