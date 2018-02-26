Fourteen cattle killed in a freak road accident
Fourteen cattle were killed in a freak accident on the N25 just outside New Ross recently.
The cattle, which had just been bought at New Ross Mart by a local farmer, were in the trailer when it tipped over at the start of the two-lane section of the N25, just beyond the turn-off for the Pink Rock.
The cattle were thrown from the vehicle into a ditch, where a railway line once ran, the New Ross Standard reports.
Many died instantly and gardaí confirmed that 14 died in total.
A garda spokesperson said the incident which happened on Saturday 17 and the driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Traffic tailbacks occurred from 4pm until midnight when gardaí and New Ross fire service left the scene. "We kept the traffic moving but slowly.
"We were able to split the road into one lane and had a stop go system in place. We were there until midnight," the garda spokesperson said.
Recovery trucks arrived and the scene, pictured above, was made safe. Gardaí returned to the scene to move with truck and trailer at 5.30 a.m. on Sunday as it was too dark to take the truck out the previous night.