Four agri-food sites named by EPA as 'priority sites for enforcement'

(Stock picture)
Louise Hogan

Seven industrial sites named on EPA’s latest National Priority Sites List for Enforcement, including four agri-food companies.

The seven sites represent less than 1pc of industrial sites licensed by the EPA yet account for 26pc of complaints and 13pc of open compliance investigation files.

Five sites have come off the previous National Priority Site List following improvements in compliance.

These companies face further enforcement action. 

Licensed facilities are identified as national priority sites for enforcement using a system developed by the EPA.  Points are allocated to each site based on compliance data such as complaints, incidents and non-compliances over the previous six months. 

Sites which exceed a certain threshold become a National Priority Site and are targeted by the EPA for further enforcement action.

Also Read Dairy sector's green sheen tarnished by EPA findings

The agri-food companies are Arrow Group, Kildare; Aurivo Dairy Ingredients Limited, Roscommon; Lacpatrick Dairies Limited, Monaghan; Rosderra Irish Meats Group, Edenderry, Offaly.


Online Editors

