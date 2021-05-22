Former Bóthar CEO David Moloney’s explanation over stolen funds ‘lacks credibility’

Embattled charity Bóthar has said the explanation given by its former CEO for what he did with hundreds of thousands of euro in misappropriated funds “lacks any credibility”.

David Moloney (56) admits being involved with others in stealing at least €1.1m, and has claimed he used his share of the money to fund his lifestyle.

However, the charity’s chairman has dismissed the explanation given, saying it fell well short of the level of disclosure directed by the High Court.

In an affidavit filed this week, Harry Lawlor said Mr Moloney had only identified “relatively modest sums”.

“He claims he did not lodge any of these monies in his bank account. He also claims that he spent the money on birthday gifts, the payment of his mother’s health insurance and motor tax and dinners for his extended family,” Mr Lawlor said. “Bóthar is satisfied that Mr Moloney’s accounts lack any credibility.”

Mr Lawlor was commenting on an affidavit filed by Mr Moloney, details of which were revealed by the Irish Independent earlier this week. He said Mr Moloney had still not indicated when, or how, Bóthar funds were spent, except in the most general way.

The charity’s chairman said Bóthar intended to seek to trace the funds Mr Moloney misappropriated and stole.

While Mr Moloney detailed elaborate schemes he alleges he and Bóthar co-founder Peter Ireton used to take money from the Limerick-headquartered charity, there was relatively little detail on what he did with his ill-gotten gains. Mr Moloney said he lacked bank statements and other documentation necessary to make fuller disclosure.

The charity last month secured High Court orders freezing Mr Moloney’s assets following investigations launched by its board.

Mr Moloney, from Newport, Co Tipperary, is the subject of a Garda investigation but has not been charged with any offence. He initially denied any wrongdoing, only to later make a series of admissions.

As part of the charity’s lawsuit against him, he was directed by the court to disclose what he did with the money he stole.

In his affidavit Mr Moloney said: “I have been impeded in providing all of the exact figures of the cash payments I misappropriated by the limited time period bank statements were given for the two main accounts operated by [Bóthar], and cheque records for only one of these accounts.”

Read More

Mr Moloney admitted stealing money from charitable donations from 1999 to 2020.

He claimed this included €505,000 shared by him and Mr Ireton which was purported to have been given to projects run by nuns in Tanzania and Zambia.

More than €240,000 was taken from donations and given to staff as Christmas bonuses over 20 years, he alleged. The money was accounted for by linking it to fake projects in Kosovo and Albania.

Mr Moloney also said he created fake projects in Africa and Eastern Europe near the beginning or end of the financial year so they were less likely to be noticed.

Money for fake projects was withdrawn from the bank by making cheques out to cash. Another way of avoiding scrutiny was mixing illegitimate and legitimate payments.

Mr Ireton (68) was found dead in tragic circumstances at his home last month. He told the Irish Independent the week before he died that he denied any impropriety.

The scandal has rocked the charity, which was much-loved, particularly among the farming community.

It has stopped taking donations and is now run by a skeleton staff of four having told five workers in recent days they were being made redundant.