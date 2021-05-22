Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Former Bóthar CEO David Moloney’s explanation over stolen funds ‘lacks credibility’

Where or how the money was spent not disclosed, says charity

David Moloney&rsquo;s (pictured) &lsquo;level of disclosure falls well short of what the High Court directed,&rsquo; said Bóthar chair, Harry Lawlor. Photo: Press 22 Expand
Peter Ireton Expand

Close

David Moloney&rsquo;s (pictured) &lsquo;level of disclosure falls well short of what the High Court directed,&rsquo; said Bóthar chair, Harry Lawlor. Photo: Press 22

David Moloney’s (pictured) ‘level of disclosure falls well short of what the High Court directed,’ said Bóthar chair, Harry Lawlor. Photo: Press 22

Peter Ireton

Peter Ireton

/

David Moloney’s (pictured) ‘level of disclosure falls well short of what the High Court directed,’ said Bóthar chair, Harry Lawlor. Photo: Press 22

Shane Phelan Legal Affairs Editor

Embattled charity Bóthar has said the explanation given by its former CEO for what he did with hundreds of thousands of euro in misappropriated funds “lacks any credibility”.

David Moloney (56) admits being involved with others in stealing at least €1.1m, and has claimed he used his share of the money to fund his lifestyle.

Related topics

More On Bóthar

Most Watched

Privacy