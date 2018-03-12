Fodder Transport Scheme is not working and must be revised - IFA

Speaking ahead of the Sligo IFA AGM this evening (Monday), Healy said, fodder shortages will become even more apparent following the recent storm as fodder that would have been available from the south and south-east of the country may now be in doubt.

“Despite obvious and ongoing fodder difficulties on a significant number of farms, only six applications have been made to the scheme.

"It is clear that the scheme does not work for farmers and Minister Creed must come forward with a more meaningful scheme to include meal vouchers, which have proven successful in the past during times of fodder shortage.