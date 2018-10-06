Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 6 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Fodder supplies rebound but Teagasc urges caution on winter feeding regimes

Teagasc dairy specialist Joe Patton. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Teagasc dairy specialist Joe Patton. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Declan O'Brien

Teagasc has warned that adhering to strict feeding regimes for housed stock will be critical to safeguard the progress made this autumn in reversing the fodder crisis.

Winter fodder supplies have improved significantly over the last month, with a huge amount of late silage harvested right across the country.

Joe Patton of Teagasc maintained that serious fodder problems were now confined to Wexford, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, south Tipperary, east Cork and parts of east Limerick.

The fodder shortage in these areas was generally in the order of 20-25pc, with shortages of around 10pc reported in the rest of the country.

However, Mr Patton said farmers needed to be careful not to waste the progress made over the last six weeks.

"A 10pc fodder shortage at this time of the year could become a 40pc shortage by March if farmers are not careful, particularly in the first six weeks of winter feeding," he stated.

He said farmers will have to restrict silage intakes if they are also feeding concentrates in order to reduce fodder usage.

"If silage intakes are not restricted, farmers will have the additional cost of the concentrates, they won't save any silage, and they'll end up with overfat cows calving down," Mr Patton said.

Unrestricted

Teagasc estimates that the equivalent of around 10-15 round bales of silage would be saved over the course of a normal winter if 3kg/day of concentrates are fed to a 100-cow dairy herd, and the cows are allowed unrestricted access to silage.

However, Mr Patton maintained that the saving increases to around 120 bales if access to silage is restricted.

When restricting silage, Mr Patton urged farmers to allocate enough feeding space for all stock after fodder is initially put out to cows, and when it is pushed up in the evening.

He said providing the additional feeding space could involve the use of ring feeders.

Mr Patton said farmers should avoid restricting access to cubicles or lying down areas as part of any silage management regime.

Data compiled by the Teagasc-led fodder task force in September found that 60pc of farmers in Wexford were short of winter feed, with deficit levels averaging 30pc.

In east Cork 58pc of farmers were short of feed, with deficit levels averaging 23pc. In Carlow there is a 27pc fodder deficit, with 54pc of farmers affected.

The incidence of fodder shortage in Waterford, Kilkenny and south Tipperary ranged from 52pc to 56pc, with most short 21-22pc of required feed stocks.

Meanwhile, compounders report that feed sales have eased back from the crazy levels of July and August, with the trade being helped by lower demand and an improved supply of raw materials.

However, sales of dairy rations are still up 40pc on normal, while demand for beef feed is 15pc up.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Ballindoon House.

The White House by the shores of Lough Arrow
Davie Gordon and Lar Halley keep an eye on the cattle prices in Kilkenny Mart. Photo Roger Jones.

Comment: Decent incomes for farmers have to be at the heart of...
Paddy O'Gorman on his farm at Rathkeevan in South Tipperary

Video: 'The key is to have good facilities for a larger herd' - Tipp farmer on...
 Stock photo

Meath grazing ground fetches over €11,000 per acre
Storm Emma caused significant disruption last spring

Extreme weather expert involved in review of Greenfield farm after animal...
ICSA members protest at ABP Clones

'It is time for farmers to fight back' - ICSA protest outside ABP clones
A new tractor would cost around €85,000, plus VAT. (stock picture)

'Farmers are postponing buying €85,000 tractors as impact of Brexit...