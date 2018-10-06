Fodder supplies rebound but Teagasc urges caution on winter feeding regimes

Teagasc has warned that adhering to strict feeding regimes for housed stock will be critical to safeguard the progress made this autumn in reversing the fodder crisis.

Winter fodder supplies have improved significantly over the last month, with a huge amount of late silage harvested right across the country.

Joe Patton of Teagasc maintained that serious fodder problems were now confined to Wexford, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, south Tipperary, east Cork and parts of east Limerick. The fodder shortage in these areas was generally in the order of 20-25pc, with shortages of around 10pc reported in the rest of the country.

However, Mr Patton said farmers needed to be careful not to waste the progress made over the last six weeks. "A 10pc fodder shortage at this time of the year could become a 40pc shortage by March if farmers are not careful, particularly in the first six weeks of winter feeding," he stated.