Fodder deficit narrows but dairy farmers advised to cull 'stragglers'

The fodder deficit has narrowed from 28pc nationally in July to 11pc in September, according to the latest figures from the Teagasc Fodder survey.

Siobhan Kavanagh, Teagasc regional manager, told delegates at the Interagency Fodder meeting on Thursday that the fodder deficit has decreased from 8m tonnes two months ago to 2-3m tonnes now, and that huge progress has been made on increasing grass growth and silage and feed reserves.

Despite this progress the survey revealed there are still significant fodder shortages in the south and south-east: 58pc of farmers in the south reported being short in fodder supplies, by an average of 24pc, compared to 35pc of farmers in the north-east estimating to have a fodder shortage of 13pc. Ms Kavanagh said that only 25pc of farmers surveyed said they would sell surplus fodder, which means that there will probably be decreased mobilisation of fodder during the year.

"Seventy-five per cent said they wouldn't sell if they had a surplus and I think the 25pc who have surplus fodder would be very slow to sell… maybe if they have large surpluses but they probably wouldn't sell it until April… nobody is going to sell too early, so they will be relying on the mobilisation of feed," said Ms Kavanagh. Over 30pc of farmers said they will use a combination of straits and meal to make up any fodder shortfall, while 80pc said they wouldn't change their stocking rate in 2019.