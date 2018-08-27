Fodder crisis will trigger mental health problems among farmers – Tony Buckley

In a packed showground full of people and animals you could hear a pin drop when Tony Buckley started talking.

In a packed showground full of people and animals you could hear a pin drop when Tony Buckley started talking.

He was the first speaker at a forum on fodder and mental wellbeing. The former Munster and Irish prop spoke like he played – he didn’t take a backward step.

“Over the years I have suffered from major depression, anxiety, panic disorders – all that alongside playing professional rugby. As my career was coming to an end I was struggling, just getting by, not addressing any of my issues. "Once a major stressor entered my life everything went on its head. The looming fodder crisis will be a major stressor for a lot of people,” said Tony.

The stressor for Tony was finishing rugby and being worried about the future and loss of income. And it was actually something he was “never too bothered about” because he had a good education and had a trade sorted. “I was prepared for life after rugby but once push came to shove inside I just sort of freaked out. Panic attacks started, anxiety started, I had no idea what was going on. I was breaking down crying. I was telling nobody. I was bottling it all up. I didn’t look for help. I tried to do it myself, sort it myself, it definitely didn’t work.