Fodder census to be conducted in coming weeks

A fodder census will be conducted nationally over the next 3 weeks.

Details of the 1 July Teagasc/Inter Agency Fodder Census were announced at the Teagasc Beef2018 Open Day in Grange, county Meath, today, Tuesday 26 June.

The fodder census was officially launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD. A second census is planned for 1 September. Dr Siobhan Kavanagh, Teagasc regional advisory manager for Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford said that Teagasc advisors will complete fodder budgets for a random sample of clients and this will be complemented by samples completed by co-ops and farm organisations.

When completed this survey will give a measure of the fodder situation nationally and will help in planning of any further actions that may be necessary this autumn. Speaking at Beef 2018, Minister Michael Creed welcomed the launch of the Teagasc/Inter Agency Fodder Census. He stated that the information provided from this survey would be critical to ensuring we have adequate fodder stocks for Winter 2018.