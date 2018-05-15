Fodder census aims to prevent repeat of winter crisis

A national fodder census will be completed this summer to establish winter feed levels on the country's farms.

This was one of the key decisions from a new stakeholder group tasked with preventing a recurrence of last winter's fodder crisis - the second in five years.

The inter-agency group, which met for the first time in Tullamore last Friday, is led by Teagasc and includes the Department of Agriculture, dairy and meat processors, the banks, Veterinary Ireland and the farm organisations. Replenishing exhausted fodder stocks and building a two-month buffer of feed on livestock farms is a key goal of the initiative.

However, the consensus from the meeting was that this would not be achieved this summer and could take a further year. Teagasc staff told the meeting that farmers should aim to maximise returns from first-cut silage, and harvest the crop as close as possible to the target cutting date.