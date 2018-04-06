Deluges of heavy rain across large parts of the country will bring flash flooding, waterlogged fields and burst river banks.

Floods and freezing weather to hit as farm crisis worsens

A desperately cold and wet spring has left farmers in most parts of the country short on fodder and facing severe forage problems.

Now Met Éireann has issued two separate status yellow weather rainfall warnings as eight counties face the threat of flooding. The warnings remain in place until 3pm today and affect counties Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Between 25mm and 30mm of rain is expected to fall in the eight counties overnight. Along the southern coast, rainfall is predicted to reach 50mm. Met Éireann meteorologist Pat Clarke warned: “Coastal areas will be the worst hit. The sudden downpours could result in flash and spot flooding and cause rivers to rise and river banks to burst.”