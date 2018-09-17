Flood warning issued as ex-Hurricane Helene set to bring 'high intensity' rain tonight

The forecaster issued a status yellow rainfall warning for counties Galway and Mayo, with up to 40mm of rain expected to fall between midday today and midnight, bringing the risk of flooding.

The remnants of the ex-tropical storm are expected to pass over Ireland tonight, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Met Éireann said yellow warnings may be extended to counties Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Dublin, Meath and Louth.

"On Monday night the remnants of tropical Storm Helene will pass over the country. This is expected to bring high-intensity rainfall over a short timeframe," said a forecaster. "Winds associated with the storm are currently expected to be strongest at sea and along the south and south-east coasts, with winds overland expected to be moderate to fresh, easterly in direction at first, then becoming cyclonic variable as the eye of the storm passes over."