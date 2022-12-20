Flood of farm building grant applications ahead of TAMS changes

There has been a flood of applications for the last tranche of the TAMS 2 scheme, ahead of changes to the farm building grant regime set to come into force in January.

3,026 applications were submitted for the last TAMS 2 tranche by its deadline last Friday, up 71pc from 1,766 for the previous tranche.

Much of the increase is attributed to interest from dairy farmers ahead of mooted restrictions in the next TAMS scheme.

It’s widely expected that the new scheme will place significant limits on the size of dairy investments, with farmers set to be limited to one robotic milking machine or milking parlours up to 10 units.

It has also been speculated that the Department was considering putting a cap of 120 cows on any milking parlour or milking equipment.

It comes as the Department faces pressure from the European Commission to ensure EU funding will not result in a further expansion of livestock numbers in Ireland.

The proposed move has been sharply criticised by farming organisations, with Macra President John Keane saying:

“Young farmers are struggling to gain access to finance to support development on farm.

“This coincides with a labour shortage across all farms. This is the reality on farm and at the same time, the Department want to put more barriers in the way of young people entering the sector.”

The Farming Independent previously reported that farmers will be able to get grants for farm roadways and underpasses under the new TAMS 3 scheme.

The terms and conditions of the new scheme and the investment list for grant-aided items are being finalised.

However, its understood the new scheme will see a greater focus on automation and labour saving on farms.

It is anticipated that digital tillage applications, EID tag readers, computer information systems, heat detection systems, ear tags and pedometers are set to be eligible for grant aid.

The modernisation of animal housing facilities — or the construction of new animal housing facilities on farm — will again be grant aided.