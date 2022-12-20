Farming

Farming

Flood of farm building grant applications ahead of TAMS changes

The terms and conditions of the new scheme and the investment list for grant-aided items are currently being finalised. Expand

The terms and conditions of the new scheme and the investment list for grant-aided items are currently being finalised.

Ciaran Moran and Margaret Donnelly

There has been a flood of applications for the last tranche of the TAMS 2 scheme, ahead of changes to the farm building grant regime set to come into force in January.

3,026 applications were submitted for the last  TAMS 2 tranche by its deadline last Friday, up 71pc from 1,766 for the previous tranche.

