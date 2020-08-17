Flash floods wreak damage worth millions in Cork as downpour washes away roads and beaches

Assessing the damage: Senator Tim Lombard and councillor Karen Coakley meet residents and members of the tidy town committee. Photo: Denis Boyle

Millions of euro in damage was caused by torrential rainfall in the Cork area over the past 72 hours which resulted in flash floods with roads, gardens, walls and even beaches being carved away.

Multiple properties in the Rosscarbery area of west Cork suffered flood damage caused by rainfall which turned streams into raging torrents.

Office of Public Works Minister Patrick O'Donovan will visit west Cork which was hardest hit by the freak flooding to assess for himself the scale of the damage.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also been briefed on the damage.

Senator Tim Lombard said the cost of the damage runs "into millions of euro."

The Rosscarbery area suffered two days of flooding, with severe damage done to the Rosscarbery-Glandore road as well as roads near Owenahincha, Rathbarry and Connonagh.

Damage to the N71 at Rosscarbery was so severe traffic had to be diverted for two days. Around 20 properties in the area suffered major flood damage.

Rosscarbery resident Michael O'Brien said locals and emergency services battled in vain to hold back the flood waters, and Noel O'Sullivan said the area had experienced floods before but nothing on this scale. "This is the worst ever - the stream across the way came up over the wall," he said.

Denis O'Donovan said busy local roads now looked like they had suffered bomb damage.

"There are huge craters in the road. A Jeep or 4x4 might just about get up along them but a car would get stuck in it. All the traffic has had to be diverted and we are now looking at 15 or 20 minutes being added to some local journeys."

Cork County Council said it could not yet put an estimate on the cost of the damage but said its crews had worked throughout recent days to protect local properties and facilities.

"There is extensive damage to roads and property in these areas and motorists and all road users are advised to exercise extreme caution on roadways that have been affected," it said.

"While some flood waters may have abated, road edges may have been washed away or been undermined so extreme care is necessary."

Council staff, supported by the fire brigade, local farmers and volunteers, managed to reopen the N71 yesterday.

Cork South West TD Christopher O'Sullivan said it was clear lessons needed to be learnt with the area having been damaged in floods eight years ago.

"I have spoken with the Taoiseach about the flooding in west Cork and made him fully aware of the damage to roads and the devastation suffered by businesses and homeowners," he said.

