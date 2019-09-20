Five in calf cows electrocuted on Clare farm

A farmer whose five in calf cows were electrocuted and killed by fallen cable wires on a farm in Co Clare this week has said he was shocked when he saw the dead animals in his field.

Farmer Pat Naughton, who owned the five cows that were grazing in Kilballyowen, Co Clare at the time of the incident said that he only found out what had happened when he arrived at his field and saw an ESB van parked there.

"I was driving down to the field and there was someone from the ESB stopped on the road trying to find out who owned the cows and I said they were mine. I was very shocked. It was very unfortunate as the cows were in calf too," said the suckler farmer.

"I'm not sure how it happened. The cows must have stepped on the fallen wire. There were 25 cows in the field at the time so it could have been worse but it's never nice to see dead animals."

Mr Naughton stated that the incident is currently being examined by the ESB and the Department of Agriculture.

