First steps towards electronic tagging for cattle

The first steps in the introduction of mandatory electronic tagging (EID) for cattle could be taken this autumn if Department of Agriculture plans get stakeholder backing.

Initial Department proposals, which have been seen by the Farming Independent, indicate that electronic cattle tags will be made available to all livestock farmers from October 1 this year.

The Department’s plans envisage that of all new-born calves would be EID tagged from July 1, 2022.

It is understood that the new tags will cost farmers an additional €1/hd, or an extra €2.5 million annually for all calves born in the beef and dairy herds.

The ICMSA has insisted that the factories and live shippers will have to fund a share of this expense, if farmers are to support the introduction of bovine EID tagging.

Stakeholder submissions on the Department proposals have to be submitted by this Friday (March 5), with a final decision on the matter expected by the summer.

The Department pointed to a number of benefits that could flow from the introduction of EID tagging of cattle. These include:

Improved traceability as the scanning of EID tags facilitates automated reporting of animal movements to AIM;

Improved accuracy, reliability and speed of data capture/transfer;

Reduced administrative burden including elimination of animal and passport mismatches and amendments;

Efficient use of time and labour;

Greater safety around the reading of tags.

It is envisaged by the Department that the introduction of EID could eventually result in the phasing out of the ‘blue cards’ for cattle, which would be welcomed by farmers.

The move to EID tagging is generally supported by the meat factories, live exporters and marts, as it would streamline the identification of stock going for slaughter and for sale.

Close to 500,000 EID cattle tags were sold in 2020, according to the Department. Farmers who use automated feeding systems, particularly in the rearing of large numbers of calves, are among the main users of the new tags.

In a presentation to the farm organisations the Department claimed that it was an opportune time “to consider introduction of mandatory bovine EID to enhance and future proof the bovine traceability system”.

However, the big drawback for suckler and dairy farmers is the additional tagging cost. EID tags are estimated to cost around €1/hd more than conventional tags.

ICMSA deputy president, Lorcan McCabe, insisted that farmers will have to receive some dividend from the introduction of EID tagging since they are expected to carry the cost of the tags.

“Farmers cannot be expected to take the additional cost that will deliver savings for others and if the Department want to move forward with this proposal, there is going to have to be a dividend for farmers as well. Those parties who benefit most need to make a financial contribution to the initiative,” he said.

“The Department cannot continue to impose additional requirements on farmers for the so-called benefit of the entire industry. If the wider industry benefits, then the wider industry needs to contribute to the cost,” Mr McCabe said.

