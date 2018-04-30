Farm Ireland
Monday 30 April 2018

First picture of elderly woman who died tragically on family farm

FarmIreland Team

Tributes have poured in for the elderly woman who died tragically on Friday night on the family farm in Galway.

The body of Chrissie Treacy (75) was kept at the scene overnight on her family farm at Boula, near Portumna, Co Galway, after the incident where she was struck and killed by a vehicle on the farm.

A Garda forensic team and a pathologist examined the scene of an incident.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Friday when she was "fatally injured when struck by an agricultural vehicle" at the rear of her home on the farm, said gardai.

Gardai and emergency services went to the scene where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Locals said a teleporter vehicle was working on the farm when the incident occurred.

The elderly, single woman was living alone and reposal for Chrissie will take place on Tuesday, May 1, followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna.

TRAGEDY: The scene of the incident. Photo: Hany Marzouk
Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Chrissie on Wednesday, 2nd May, at 11am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Parish priest Fr Michael Byrnes was called to the scene of the accident.

"This is a terrible tragedy. To say this small community was stunned would be an understatement," said Fr Byrnes.

"People are genuinely saddened at the death of this warm, hard-working lady who was well known," he added.

Former parish priest Fr Brendan Lawless said: "It was a very tragic accident. She was the last of her generation on the farm. Her late brothers won cups and prizes for their cattle.

"She was very kind and generous to everybody and regularly attended day care in the area," he added.

