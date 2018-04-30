First picture of elderly woman who died tragically on family farm

The body of Chrissie Treacy (75) was kept at the scene overnight on her family farm at Boula, near Portumna, Co Galway, after the incident where she was struck and killed by a vehicle on the farm.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Friday when she was "fatally injured when struck by an agricultural vehicle" at the rear of her home on the farm, said gardai.

A Garda forensic team and a pathologist examined the scene of an incident.

Gardai and emergency services went to the scene where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Locals said a teleporter vehicle was working on the farm when the incident occurred.

The elderly, single woman was living alone and reposal for Chrissie will take place on Tuesday, May 1, followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna.