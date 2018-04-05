Bales of fodder were being rationed at two per person as dozens of farmers queued up for the first shipment arriving in the south of the country.

Bales of fodder were being rationed at two per person as dozens of farmers queued up for the first shipment arriving in the south of the country.

First imported bales arrive in Cork for farmers hit by fodder crisis

Farmers are expecting the costs of the fodder crisis to go well into the thousands and are calling on the government to subsidise the cost of conditions like they’ve never seen before.

Local farmers queue for the first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork. Pic: Mark Condren

Dairy farmers with between 60 and 100 cows turned up at the Dairygold Co Op in Buttevant from 10am this morning after a shipment from the UK arrived at Rosslare Harbour at 6am. One farmer, who has a dairy farm of 65 cows in the area, said the crisis has been ongoing for six or seven months.

And the cows are just about being maintained, he said. Maurice Sampson, from Churchtown, Co. Cork said it has reached a crisis point.