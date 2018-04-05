Farm Ireland
First imported bales arrive in Cork for farmers hit by fodder crisis

The first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork for farmers. Pic:Mark Condren.
Ryan Nugent

Bales of fodder were being rationed at two per person as dozens of farmers queued up for the first shipment arriving in the south of the country.

Farmers are expecting the costs of the fodder crisis to go well into the thousands and are calling on the government to subsidise the cost of conditions like they’ve never seen before.

Local farmers queue for the first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork. Pic: Mark Condren
Dairy farmers with between 60 and 100 cows turned up at the Dairygold Co Op in Buttevant from 10am this morning after a shipment from the UK arrived at Rosslare Harbour at 6am.

One farmer, who has a dairy farm of 65 cows in the area, said the crisis has been ongoing for six or seven months.

And the cows are just about being maintained, he said.

Maurice Sampson, from Churchtown, Co. Cork said it has reached a crisis point.

“They’re not starving but we don’t want to have them starved, that’s what we’re trying to avoid,” he said.

Branch manager at the Co-Op, Joe Hannon said they’ve had requests of up to eight bales from farmers but they cannot satisfy such high volumes.

“We’ve had one load today of 30 bales and we hope to have another few loads over the next couple of days,” he said.

“People were ordering the last couple of days and it’s working out at about two per person.

“There’s people looking for six, seven, eight bales but all we can do is be fair to everyone and give one or two bales each,” he added.


Online Editors

