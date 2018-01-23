First farm death of the year as teen killed in fall from tractor
Tributes have poured in for a teenager who died in a farming accident in Co Tipperary at the weekend.
Patrick McCormack (15), from Ryaninch, Ballina, Co Tipperary, died after a fall from a tractor on Sunday afternoon.
The accident is understood to have taken place around the Carrigatogher area, just outside Nenagh.
Gardaí were called to the scene of the incident at approximately 3.30pm.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering serious injuries.
The death is the first farm death of 2018, after 24 people lost their lives in farming-related accidents in 2017, up three on 2016. The Health and Safety Authority said machinery was involved in just over half of the farm accidents in 2017.
The teenager was a third-year student at St Anne's Community College in Killaloe and yesterday the school expressed its deepest sympathy to the family.
School principal Aideen Walsh said Patrick was a valued member of the school community. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time," she said.