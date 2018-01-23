Farm Ireland
First farm death of the year as teen killed in fall from tractor

Stock image

Ryan Nugent and Margaret Donnelly

Tributes have poured in for a teenager who died in a farming accident in Co Tipperary at the weekend.

Patrick McCormack (15), from Ryaninch, Ballina, Co Tipperary, died after a fall from a tractor on Sunday afternoon.

The accident is understood to have taken place around the Carrigatogher area, just outside Nenagh.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the incident at approximately 3.30pm.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering serious injuries.

The death is the first farm death of 2018, after 24 people lost their lives in farming-related accidents in 2017, up three on 2016. The Health and Safety Authority said machinery was involved in just over half of the farm accidents in 2017.

The teenager was a third-year student at St Anne's Community College in Killaloe and yesterday the school expressed its deepest sympathy to the family.

School principal Aideen Walsh said Patrick was a valued member of the school community. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time," she said.

"The school has put in place additional support structures in order to best care for our staff and students."

Patrick was recognised in his area as being quite an accomplished drag hunter, where hounds and riders follow an artificial trail. He was a member of the East Clare Farmers Drag Hunt club.

Club vice-chairperson Barbara Vaughan said Patrick was a hugely popular person and would be desperately missed.

"It wasn't a passion, it was an obsession for Patrick. Horses were his life," she said.

"He was young, funny, kind and vibrant. When he was out hunting, everyone would know he was there, because he would always be laughing.

"He was a very nice young man, and had a great, bright future ahead of him. Patrick will be a massive loss to us and everyone. We are so sad, shocked and devastated," she added.

Ballina GAA club also paid tribute to the teenager, who played for a number of their underage teams.

"He and his family are part of our GAA family and we, along with the rest of the community, are devastated," a spokeswoman said.

"This is a terrible tragedy for his family, our club, his team-mates and our community.

"He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

"Our sympathy and thoughts are with John, Fiona, Emer, Mary, his grandmother Mary, his extended family, friends, class and team mates," she added.

Offers of support and condolences poured in from the local community around social media platforms since the teen's death.

The local rugby club also passed on its condolences.

"Ballina-Killaoe RFC would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Patrick McCormack, who died in a tragic accident yesterday," they wrote online.

"Patrick had played mini rugby with Ballina-Killaloe RFC."

Irish Independent

