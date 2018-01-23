First farm death of the year as teen killed in fall from tractor

FarmIreland.ie

Tributes have poured in for a teenager who died in a farming accident in Co Tipperary at the weekend.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/farming-news/first-farm-death-of-the-year-as-teen-killed-in-fall-from-tractor-36519811.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article36200199.ece/dd204/AUTOCROP/h342/Farming%20Oct%202016%20_524.jpg