Fire services fight blaze at cattle mart

It's understood that the fire started this evening around 7pm and emergency services are at the scene at the Carrick-on-Suir mart.

A number of units of the fire brigade are reported to be at the scene, although it's understood that no animals were in the mart when the fire broke out.



It's unclear how the fire started, but it's reported that a number of appliances, including an hydraulic platform is in attendance at the blaze.

The hydraulic platform helps fire crews attack the fire from a height using a water cannon which is mounted in the basket.