Fire Service issues warning over tractor fires

Farmers and contractors have been warned about the danger of fire taking hold in tractors and machinery.

Carlow Fire Brigade issued the warning following a number of incidents in the county last week, resulting in significant damage to property.

With the silage cutting season underway, the Fire Service reminded farmers and contractors that they should carry a fire extinguisher on all farm machinery where there is potential for a fire to take hold.

It also advised them to keep machinery clean and free of combustible materials such as straw and hay, particularly engine compartments, where machinery fires often start.

Exhaust systems, including manifolds, mufflers and turbochargers, should be kept free of leaks and in good working order, the Fire Service said.

Silage pits

Meanwhile, Farm Contractors Ireland (FCI) and the Health and Safety Authority issued a joint warning over potentially dangerous silage pit heights.

They said recent reports of ‘demands’ by some farmers to fill silage pits to excessive and dangerous heights placed vehicle operators and others working at these pits at risk of serious injury.

This is a particular safety risk in 2021 as grass of high moisture content is being ensiled.

“This material is prone to create pit splitting, creating an additional risk when silage pits reach excessive heights.

“Because of the huge variations in slab and pit sizes, the condition of retaining walls, the moisture content of the silage and the variety of equipment used to compact and roll the pits, it is difficult to give a definite safe maximum silage pit loading height.

“A competent person must take all of these factors into consideration when determining the silage pit loading height.”

Pressure

The organisations referenced Department of Agriculture specifications for silage pits retaining walls which are designed to withstand the pressure exerted by silage filled to twice the height of the retaining walls where the side slopes are less than 45 degrees.

"The loading of silage pits to this extent should be avoided. In addition, it is difficult to get good compaction of the silage above wall height as the rolling pressure is not acting against a solid confinement element such as a retaining wall.

"Where pits are full and more silage harvesting is required, baled silage should be considered," the statement said.