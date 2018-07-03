Fire fighters battle tyre fire on Limerick farm overnight
Farmers warned over hay making
Limerick City Fire and Rescue battled a fire on a Limerick farm for several hours overnight.
The fire on the farm in Raheen, Ballyneety involved a pile of tyres and units were also called in from Cappamore Fire Brigade to assist in tackling the blaze.
Servies in Limerick and across the country also tackled a host of grass and gorse fires as the dry spell continues to grip the country.
Arising from current prolonged high pressure weather patterns, high temperatures and effective drought conditions, the Forest Service has said an extreme fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels exist.
It says this risk is further compounded by higher ignitions risks associated with increased human activity on high fire risk land types associated with current weather.
Department of Agriculture advise at this point that all outdoor use of fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high risk areas until further notice.
Extreme caution is again advised with respect to hay making and the use of machinery and other agricultural activity that may also present a risk of fire in dry vegetation in current conditions.
The Department has also said that there appears to be a strong correlation between fire activity and illegal dumping and other illegal activities on public lands in recent days and an increased vigilance by land managers and landowners is advised.
The issue of Condition Red Extreme fire risk warnings is a comparatively rare event and implies that recipients should take immediate action to protect resources and property.
Online Editors
Related Content
- ‘Irish Water can’t just shrug its shoulders and say they can’t supply the water we need to look after our animals’
- Potato prices to rise as weather affects yields
- Farmers ‘having to use winter fodder as land is totally parched’
- Heatwave skin cancer warning for farmers
- New €3.3m milk replacer finishing facility and 16 jobs announced