Fire fighters battle tyre fire on Limerick farm overnight

The fire on the farm in Raheen, Ballyneety involved a pile of tyres and units were also called in from Cappamore Fire Brigade to assist in tackling the blaze.

Servies in Limerick and across the country also tackled a host of grass and gorse fires as the dry spell continues to grip the country.

Arising from current prolonged high pressure weather patterns, high temperatures and effective drought conditions, the Forest Service has said an extreme fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels exist.