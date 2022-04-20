Fire fighter injured on way to farm blaze

Damage to the fire engine after it crashed on the main R555 road en route to the scene.

A FIREFIGHTER was rushed to hospital by ambulance after a fire truck crashed on the main Listowel-Duagh road en route to the scene of a massive farm blaze last week.

It came as an alarming reminder of the risks faced by frontline responders getting to the scene of emergencies, let alone the dangers posed to them once on site.

Thankfully the fireman was released from A&E in University Hospital Kerry later that evening, but The Kerryman understands he is out of action pending recovery from injuries sustained in his ordeal.The crash happened on the R555 between Listowel and Duagh, where the Fire Service was tasked with suppressing a massive blaze at a farm shed in the area, that broke out before 10am on Thursday.

The Kerryman understands that a number of calves perished in the fire, but not before a valiant effort by the farmer who tried to get them to safety out of the shed buildings. He had nearly marshalled the calves out the door of the smoke-filled shed before flames leapt close to the livestock, sending them racing back deeper inside.

The farmer mercifully managed to escape the blaze himself before the entire shed was engulfed. It took firefighters from Listowel, Ballybunion and Killarney until seven that evening to fully quench the inferno.