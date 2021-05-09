Farming

Fine Gael TDs call for review of An Taisce State funding following High Court appeal

Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan. Picture by Gareth Chaney Expand

Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan. Picture by Gareth Chaney

Hugh O'Connell

Fine Gael TDs and Senators have launched a blistering attack on the environmental and heritage body An Taisce, calling for a review into its State funding.

Describing An Taisce as the “leading threat to the future of rural Ireland”, a group of four former Fine Gael ministers and two senators have strongly criticised the organisation for appealing a High Court decision to grant planning permission for a €140m cheese plant in Kilkenny, which could create hundreds of new jobs.

