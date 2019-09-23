Final beef protests stood down as dispute comes to an end

Farmers talk to a trucker as they protest at the ABP beef plant in Bandon where a Chinese flag flies in the background. Photo: Denis Boyle
Farmers talk to a trucker as they protest at the ABP beef plant in Bandon where a Chinese flag flies in the background. Photo: Denis Boyle

Beef protests affecting Liffey Meats facilities in Cavan and Galway have been stood down.

The protests were the final pickets to step back after a historic almost 8-week dispute over beef prices.

Protests have plagued the sector for weeks as farmers picket the gates of meat-producing plants across Ireland over the price of beef, which is at its lowest in years.

Many farmers claim they are struggling to survive and will be forced out of business without Government intervention.

The move means a new agreement between farm organisations and farmers can now take effect.

The highlights of the brokered deal over the weekend include an immediate 66pc increase from 12c to 20c in the current in-spec bonus payment.

In addition, a new 8c/kg bonus was agreed for steers and heifers aged between 30 and 36 months, which meet all other non-age-related existing in-spec criteria.

Similarly, a new in-spec bonus payment of 12c/kg was proposed for steers and heifers under 30 months that grade O- and have a fat score 4+.

These animals currently do not qualify for any bonus under the QPS.

The weekend agreement included proposals to establish a Beef Market Taskforce to provide a governance structure to enhance the future viability of the beef industry.

However, it has been estimated that a glut of 70,000 cattle has been created as a result of the marathon beef dispute with some factories warning it may take months to clear.

