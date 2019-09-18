Fianna Fáil attacks government's record on helping farmers as Dáil debates beef crisis

FIANNA Fáil has attacked the government's record on helping farmers as the Dáil debated the party's motion aimed at highlighting the crisis in the beef sector.

Agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue claimed it's "time the government woke up and started listening to farmers" after he detailed a string of criticisms of the Fine Gael-led minority government.

He claimed the government did not respond to last year's fodder crisis and hit out at Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arguing his "main contribution to the debate" was remarks earlier this year that he was cutting back on meat to help reduce his carbon footprint.

He said the "icing on the cake" was the government failing to "hold the line at European level" and allowing the Mercosur trade deal with EU countries to be passed.

Mr McConalogue acknowledged the work of Agriculture Minister Michael Creed and his junior colleague Andrew Doyle in their work to secure an agreement between the meat industry and farming organisations in a bid to stop protests at meat factories over low beef prices.

However, he claimed the government should have been "more hands on" before that.

He also said that the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) €100m EU/Irish government fund put in place to mitigate the impact of Brexit on farmers is not the panacea it was portrayed as.

He said many families feel it's not suitable for their needs and the government should seek additional funding to cover the period from May onwards when "farmers have suffered even more losses".

Junior Agriculture Minister Andrew Doyle moved a government countermotion outlining government efforts to help beef farmers.

Mr Doyle said he shares "serious concerns" about the difficulties facing the beef sector and that he understands the frustration of picketing farmers.

He outlined how the agreement is geared towards providing financial benefits to farmers and includes a new Beef Market Taskforce which is to help create a sustainable industry.

He said: "I truly am convinced it contains the best balance of immediate financial benefits for beef farmers and a series of more long-term strategic actions which are absolutely necessary."

Mr Doyle defended the BEAM describing it as a "substantial package".

He said: "I believe the dialogue we’ve had so far has achieved a lot.

"I would urge people to stand back and assess what has been achieved.

"I think things have changed and will never go back to the way they were. Now is the time to make the most of it."

He added: "everybody has to take a step back" saying this included the meat industry who have made legal threats and the protesters who are at the factory gates.

Mr Doyle said: "I speak passionately as a beef farmer myself.

"I want to see this industry survive. I believe it has a crucial role to play in the Irish economy in many, many ways that is worth preserving."

Online Editors