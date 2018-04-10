Farmers will get a short-term loan to compensate for difficulties brought on by the fodder crisis, under proposals to be brought to government by Fianna Fáil tomorrow.

Fianna Fail to demand short-term loan to compensate farmers for fodder crisis at Dail meeting

Under the scheme farmers would receive a payment to help fund extra feed costs brought on by the exceptionally wet weather.

Farmers would then pay off the loan through their single farm payment subsidies over a three year period. Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill will make the proposal to Agriculture Michael Creed at a special Oireachtas Committee meeting tomorrow. He said the creation of such a scheme would be cost effective and prevent farmers having to work with banks to address the fodder crisis.

According to Cahill, the actual cost of buying fodder has not been addressed by the Government adding the vast majority of farmers do not have the cash flow at present to pay the upfront costs of additional fodder and concentrates. “In addition to fodder costs, farmers are purchasing concentrates to beef up the fodder to ensure that milk and beef quality is maintained.