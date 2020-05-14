Fianna Fail calls for halt in meat processing amid 'gravely serious' Covid-19 situation

There has been a number of clusters of Covid-19 cases in meat plants.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has called for production in meat plants to halted for a deep clean, while waiting for Covid-19 results of workers.

Speaking in the Dail, he described the situation with meat plants as 'gravely serious' and said it is not obvious that these clusters are being dealt with comprehensively.

He said that without calling for the shutting down of the sector, it seems very surprising that the blanket testing of a facility is followed by no interruption of work until the results are returned.

He also asked whether it would be reasonable to halt production for a deep clean and putting in place of new control measures while waiting for the results.

He said sending workers back to work and not testing their families does not make sense particularly given assurances that testing capacity is not an issue.

He said that there has been a significant lack of transparency on this issue and that he had alerted the authorities six weeks or two months ago about the dangers of what could happen.

Numbers are high in towns across the country where, he said, ordinarily, there would not have been a high incidence of Covid-19 and he called for more to be done on this issue. The authorities need to visit factory floors to see the reality, he said.

A spokesperson for Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said there is capacity overall in the sector.

"Beef kill or throughput which has been running at approximately 25,000 head per week in recent weeks is down about 20pc on the same weeks last year.

"Pig throughput may be down a bit in recent weeks but is up overall for the year and current capacity is coming back up to normal. Sheep throughput year to date is up almost 7pc.”

He also said MII members (meat processors) are prioritising the safety and wellbeing of staff, farmer suppliers and service providers at meat processing facilities throughout the country.

"Across the 45 major processing sites operating in Ireland, clusters have been identified and those sites are fully engaged with the HSE, and strictly following their advice and direction. Any incident of a positive COVID-19 case has immediate follow-up with the HSE at local level.”

He said that every meat processing site has a COVID-19 response team in place to manage implementation of enhanced safety measures and communications with staff and HSE.

"Meat plants have implemented protective measures in line with best international practice. MII’s members are committed to implementing any further measures deemed necessary to protect the health and safety of staff.”





Online Editors