Festive food leftovers dumped in farm fields

Local authorities are being urged to tackle the annual increase in littering of the countryside that takes place in January - with cans, bottles, used wrapping paper and even the leftovers of Christmas dinners being dumped.

Local authorities are being urged to tackle the annual increase in littering of the countryside that takes place in January - with cans, bottles, used wrapping paper and even the leftovers of Christmas dinners being dumped.

Thomas Cooney of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has called for more severe sanctions on serial dumpers and changes to legislation so that farmers are no longer held legally responsible for reckless dumping by others.

"Recent reports indicate that packaging waste generated from online shopping will increase by 33pc this year to 10,000 tonnes," he said. "The fact is that this will lead to increased dumping by passing motorists who have no regard for our rural countryside. And it's time to get tough with these people."

Mr Cooney said the on-the-spot fines for littering introduced this year have not worked. "We need increased enforcement action by local authorities, as well as tougher sentences and penalties for large scale serial dumpers.