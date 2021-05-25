Fertiliser sales up 25pc despite efforts to curb usage

The latest figures show that sales of compound fertilisers increased by 20pc this season, while straight fertiliser purchases were up by over 30pc.

Fertiliser sales have surged by close to 25pc this season despite efforts to reduce usage at farm level in order to counter climate change and halt the decline in groundwater quality.

The latest figures on fertiliser sales from the Department of Agriculture show that farmers purchased 934,000t between October 2020 and March this year. This is an increase of 186,000t on the same period in 2019-20.

The vast bulk of fertiliser requirements are purchased by farmers during the first three months of the year, with around 75pc of total usage generally secured by the end of March.

The Department attributed the sharp bounce in fertiliser sales during the winter and early spring to a well-flagged increase in prices this April, which saw product costs jump by €60-80/t.

The surge in sales also comes as the Government seeks an absolute reduction in nitrogen fertiliser use on Irish farms from a high of 408,000t in 2018 to 325,000t by 2030.

The latest figures show that sales of compound fertilisers increased by 20pc this season, while straight fertiliser purchases were up by over 30pc.

Within the overall figures, sales of CAN jumped by a staggering 42pc to 224,000t. However, urea sales fell marginally to 75,500t.

The one positive for the Department from the figures is a doubling in protected urea sales, which increased from 16,500t to 31,500t.

However, uptake of the ‘environmentally friendly’ fertiliser remains slow and has not been helped by the perception among farmers that it is expensive.

The cost of protected urea is currently running at €430-440/t, around €35-40/t above the price being paid for bulk urea.

Although CAN is available for €280-290/t, the cost per unit of N is still lower with the protected urea.

However, merchants report that farmers are put off switching to protected urea by the price differential.

Department sources claimed farmers were active in forward buying stocks this winter in an effort to avoid the spring price hikes. It is expected that these higher sales will be balanced out later in the year.

However, the higher sales cannot be divorced from the continued increase in the dairy cow herd and will be viewed as a worrying trend by the authorities.

The hike in sales will also fuel calls from environmental groups for enhanced curbs on fertiliser usage at farm level.