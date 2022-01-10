Fertiliser-maker Yara to stop buying potash from Belarus due to sanctions

Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara said on Monday it will wind down purchases of potash from Belarus by April 1 as international sanctions made it impossible to continue the trade.

Yara estimates that it buys 10-15% of the annual output of state-owned Belaruskali, one of the world's largest producers of potassium salt, or potash, the crop nutrient that is a major foreign currency earner for Belarus.

The company said its purchase of potash from Belarus had been in full compliance with the sanctions but would still have to come to a halt.

"Other parts of the supply chain are withdrawing essential services required to enable potash exports from Belarus, as a result of which Yara has initiated a wind-down in sourcing activities," the company said in a statement.

This included logistical and financial services companies, even where such services could be lawfully provided, a Yara spokesperson added.

"It is these practical challenges stemming from the sanctions, that have required us to evaluate alternative sources of supply," the spokesperson said.

Yara sources potash from nine suppliers globally, according to a company sustainability report filed last year.

"As part of our risk management work we continue to map alternative supply options to be able to respond to supply chain disruptions," the company spokesperson said.

Beleruskali was Yara's single biggest potash supplier, the spokesperson added.

Yara buys its potash from Belarus Potash Company (BPC), Belaruskali's sales arm. The Norwegian firm said it will seek to continue an industrial safety programme launched last year in cooperation with trade union representatives.

BPC did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Global potash prices are set to rally after the United States imposed sanctions on BPC, piling more pressure on farmers and consumers already facing rocketing costs and a global economy navigating rising food inflation, analysts and industry sources told Reuters in December.

Fertiliser Prices Sag Most Since 2009 in Break for Red-Hot Rally

Soaring fertilizer prices that have helped drive up food inflation finally tumbled this week, but the reprieve may be short-lived.

The Green Markets North American Fertiliser Price Index fell 12% on Friday, the most since 2009. Prices for urea, a type of nitrogen fertiliser, swung wildly. They rose and fell by more than $100 per short ton every day this week as the market tried to assess prospects for spring demand and natural gas came off highs in Europe, said Alexis Maxwell, an analyst at Green Markets.

Fertiliser prices have soared to repeated records over the last few months, spurred by setbacks including an energy crunch in Europe, unexpected plant closures and halted exports from major suppliers. The increase has stoked concerns over prospects for further food inflation at a time when consumers are already paying more for staples like grains and coffee.

This week's drop isn't a sign that high fertiliser prices will continue to ease, Maxwell said in an email.

"Major producers like the Middle East and Egypt are sold out of urea through February and much of Europe remains shut-- so those looking for tons will have to search far afield," she said. "China, the best option for spare supply, remains out of the market on an export ban that runs until May."

Additional Reporting Reuters